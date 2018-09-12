Springfield council tables talk of 'In God We Trust' motto

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - With dozens of people waiting to testify, the Springfield City Council tabled a proposal to post "In God We Trust" inside City Hall.

The council voted Monday night to instead send the issue to the plans and policies committee.

Councilman Justin Burnett proposed posting the motto as a way to recognize the nation's heritage and not to promote a specific religion. Mayor Bob Stephens suggested "E Pluribus Unum" as an alternative. That phrase means "Out of many, one."

Opponents said the posting of the phrase in a public government building violates the separation of church and state.

Burnett opposed tabling the issue, saying he wanted to hear audience members' opinions.

Other council members voted to delay a vote to allow time to consult with legal advisers.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the meaning of "E Pluribus Unum" to "Out of many, one.", instead of "out of one, many."]