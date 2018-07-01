Springfield Fire Officials Find Man Dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield fire officials are investigating a house fire that killed a man.

Fire officials said in a news release that crews responded Sunday morning to a blaze in a three-story residence with no working smoke detectors. The fire was confined to a single room, and the victim was found dead inside that room.

The name of the victim wasn't included in the release, but fire officials said the man's family had been notified. The release said no one else was injured in the fire.