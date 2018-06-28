Springfield gets grant to add more police

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The city of Springfield will receive a federal grant to help hire 10 more police officers.

The city learned Monday that it will receive a three-year grant of just over $1 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. The city must make a cash match of 25 percent and pay the full cost of the officers after three years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1rpR7zE ) the police department is already recruiting for a 25-member police academy class to begin early next year. The grant would allow for a second academy class with 10 more officers to begin in June. The grant-funded officers could be working by March 2016.

The department has about 310 officers, with an authorized strength of 331.