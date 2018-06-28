Springfield Hit by Heavy Rain

SPRINGFIELD - Heavy rain in southwest Missouri has left caused flash flooding along some Springfield area roadways.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that at least seven inches of rain fell in Springfield on Saturday and that roadways on both sides of the James River have had flooding issues. The area also had reports of heavy hail.



No injuries have been reported.



The National Weather Service says a flash flood warning was in effect until later Saturday evening for north-central Christian County and southeastern Greene County because of the heavy storms in the area.