Springfield hospitals nearing capacity due to COVID-19 surge
(AP)- Hospitals in Missouri’s third-largest city are approaching capacity due to a continuing surge of coronavirus cases.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that officials at Springfield’s two major hospital systems, CoxHealth and Mercy, told the Springfield City Council this week that they are running out of staff and capacity.
Cox Medical Center South was housing a record 82 patients Monday, including around 35 in the hospital’s special unit for COVID-19.
Hospitals are also struggling with staffing shortages, in part because workers are in quarantine.
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards says his hospital has seen more deaths in the past month than the rest of the year combined.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - It came out late Friday that the First Lady of Missouri’s isolation period will end Monday. ... More >>
in
Columbia business sees financial relief thanks to MU football game Fans mean just as much to Columbia businesses... More >>
in
GLASGOW - Part of our nation's pastime, can present a problem when it comes to some of the greatest players... More >>
in
MEXICO - Two mid-Missouri locals rode 200 miles to spread awareness for Multiple Sclerosis and to help Bike MS of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fans mean just as much to Columbia businesses as they do to the MU football team. Philip... More >>
in
(AP) - President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - Jefferson City Fire Department rescued three individuals stuck on a boat in Osage River Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - A federal judge plans to rule tonight on whether downloads of TikTok may be banned in the United... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the first game of the 2020 football season, the Missouri Tigers went up against powerhouse #2 Alabama... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Missouri Governor's Mansion to shine red... More >>
in
FERGUSON - A huge crowd of protesters packed Canfield Drive in Ferguson Saturday afternoon. It wasn't... More >>
in
(CNN) - Persistence pays. Kevin Kinard was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park when he discovered a 9.07 carat... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic. The Tigers met Alabama at... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
in