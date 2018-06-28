Springfield Hotel Shooter Arrested In Texas

Curtis B. Sharp had been wanted since the Jan. 15 shooting at the Hotel Seven in Springfield. The 25-year-old is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Springfield police said Sharp was arrested early today in Hurst, Texas, near Fort Worth. A tip from U.S. Marshals in Missouri led officers to Sharp's sister's apartment, where he was arrested without resistance. Springfield police say extradition proceedings will take about three weeks. Four men and five women were injured in the shooting. One of the injured identified Sharp as the shooter. Sharp is originally from the St. Louis area, but police said his last known address was in Springfield.