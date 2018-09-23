Springfield Hotel Shooting Suspect Charged
On Thursday, Greene County prosecutors charged Curtis "Cortez" Sharp with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A witness told police Sharp argued with another man, then fired several shots into a crowded banquet room early Sunday at Hotel Seven in north Springfield. Police have not identified the four men and five women victims because of safety concerns. Sharp is from the St. Louis area, but police say his last known address was Springfield.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testifying in... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Farmers across the United States will soon begin receiving government checks as part of a billion-dollar bailout... More >>
in
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Tour Championship (all times local): 5:58 p.m. Tiger Woods is a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - According to Missouri state law, all children over the age of eight do not have to ride in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are searching for a person who ran away from a traffic stop in south Columbia around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Over 100 activists walked around Stephens Lake Park on Sunday to raise money and awareness to end hunger... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person died and another was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Police said Perri A.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball forward Mitchell Smith was arrested early Sunday morning by the Boone County Sheriff's Department and charged... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2012 police chase... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – About one in 10 children are subject to sexual abuse, according to a local expert on the subject.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A water main break in MU's Hearnes Center early Saturday morning caused at least $100,000 worth of damage,... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department responded to shots fired at a McDonald's located at 303 S. Business 54 early... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a past sexual assault,... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five people Friday morning during a narcotics search at a residence in... More >>
in
FESTUS (AP) — A man and his adult son were killed when their small plane crashed near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU partnered with two local groups to host a Chinese Moon Festival Saturday night at Twin Lake Recreational... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD — President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Springfield Friday. Trump spoke in front of an at-capacity crowd... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City... More >>
in