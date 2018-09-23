Springfield Hotel Shooting Suspect Charged

On Thursday, Greene County prosecutors charged Curtis "Cortez" Sharp with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A witness told police Sharp argued with another man, then fired several shots into a crowded banquet room early Sunday at Hotel Seven in north Springfield. Police have not identified the four men and five women victims because of safety concerns. Sharp is from the St. Louis area, but police say his last known address was Springfield.