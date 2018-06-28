Springfield house fire kills one man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died and a woman has been hurt in a Springfield house fire.

The city said in a news release that 52-year-old Michael Kessler was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday night's fire. The release said he and the female victim were awake when the fire broke out in the bedroom.

The woman was able to escape and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The release said Kessler stayed behind to save several animals and didn't make it out of the home, which had only one usable exit. Several animals also died in the fire.

Authorities say preliminary findings indicate that the fire was accidental, although the investigation remains open. The home had no working smoke alarms.