Springfield Issues 19 Smoking Tickets in 3 Months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - There's been a recent increase in the number of citations the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has issued for violations of the area's smoking law.

The department had only issued one ticket since the April 2011 passage of Springfield's Smoke-Free Air Act. But the department said Thursday that in the last three months it has issued 19 more for violations.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that six Springfield businesses received the tickets after health department staff issued warnings.

The Smoke-Free Air Act prohibits smoking in all enclosed places of employment, public places and within 5 feet of outside entrances, operable windows and ventilation systems where smoking is prohibited.

Clay Goddard, assistant director of health, says the department said it would give business owners several months to comply before issuing citations.