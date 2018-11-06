Springfield Library Gets $770K Donation

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield resident has donated more than $770,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

The Springfield News-Leader reports library officials believe the $770,422 donation to the Library Foundation is the largest single donation in the library system's 109-year history. The money will be used to renovate the 41-year-old Brentwood branch library.

Kathleen O'Dell, library spokeswoman, says the anonymous donor is a long-time supporter of the Brentwood branch in particular and the library system in general.

The major gifts phase of the library system's $2.5 million campaign kicked off in fall 2013. The campaign has now raised about $1.2 million through pledges and other private and staff donations.