Springfield Man Charged with Child Porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A western Missouri man faces a federal charge accusing him of using his cellphone to exchange pornographic messages with a teenager.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says in a release that 49-year-old Larry Allison of Weaubleau is charged with one count of possession, receipt and production of child pornography.

The federal complaints says Allison is accused of sending graphic text messages, including a naked photo of himself, to the teenage girl last month until the girl's mother found out. A detective then portrayed herself as the victim in the cellphone messages and said Allison asked her sexual questions.

Allison's public defender didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Monday. Allison is in federal custody until his detention hearing later this week.