Springfield Man Dead After House Fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 39-year-old Springfield man died after firefighters pulled him from the second story of a burning house.

Fire officials say 39-year-old Ronald G. Moore, Jr., was on the phone with 911 operators and was able to tell dispatchers where he was in the house Friday before he lost consciousness.

The Springfield News Leader reports that Moore was unconscious when firefighters found him and he died after he was taken out of the house. Another man in the home had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.