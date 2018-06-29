Springfield Man Fatally Shot by Sheriff's Deputies

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri sheriff says investigators have not found a gun that a Springfield man claimed to have before he was shot and killed in a confrontation with Greene County deputies.

KYTV reports authorities on Monday identified the man who died in Sunday evening's incident as 33-year-old Joshua D. Ford, of Springfield.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says Ford claimed to have a gun when a homeowner confronted him outside a home near the rural town of Bois D'Arc (BOH' dark).

Arnott says Ford ran into nearby woods when deputies arrived, then charged at them with what the deputies believed was a weapon wrapped in a piece of clothing. It's not yet known how many times Ford was shot, or what he was doing at the home.