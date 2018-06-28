Springfield Man Gets Life in Prison for Couple's Death

FORSYTH (AP) - A Springfield man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a southwest Missouri couple.

Forty-five-year-old Tony Friend was sentenced Thursday for the deaths of 34-year-old Russell Porter and his 46-year-old wife, Rebecca Porter. They vanished from their home in Willard in April 2011. Their bodies were found in Taney County and prosecutors say they were shot execution-style.

Friend was one of five people charged in the death. He pleaded guilty in December to two counts of first-degree murder.

KYTV reports Friend's son, Phillip Friend, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tony Friend's wife and two others still face murder charges in the deaths. They are scheduled for trial this year.

Investigators have not discussed a possible motive for the killings.