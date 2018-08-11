Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
SPRINGFIELD - David Stoecker says he has lived a life of addiction in order to escape the pain of an abusive childhood.
"My first memory is being molested by a babysitter," Stoecker said.
He said, the abuse lead him to him to find a release. In seventh grade, he said, he discovered that alcohol and pills seemed, on the surface, to make things better.
"I found out that, if I stayed numb, not only did I not feel that, but nobody could hurt me," Stoecker said.
His addiction would grow as he got older, leading to serious consequences. Clinically, Stoecker said, he has needed to be brought back to life 8 times as a result of his addiction.
"Narcan has definitely saved my life on multiple occasions," he said.
His sister, Michal Stoecker, said there was a point where, "We didn't know if he was going to live or die."
David Stoecker crashed cars under the influence, overdosed and even attempted suicide.
"I ran out of hope and I slashed my wrists," he said.
"If he had been successful I don't know what I would have done," Michal Stoecker said.
David Stoecker said he lost faith in himself and began to hate the man he had become.
"I used to look in the mirror and see a junkie and a convict," he said
It wasn't one of Stoecker's near-death experiences that caused him to quit his addiction, instead it was what he saw in his rearview mirror one day.
"I was going to grad school and a police car pulled out behind me," he said. "I knew if he had pulled me over I would've gotten a DUI."
That's when, Stoecker said, he decided to get serious and traded in his old addiction for a new one, helping others.
"I believe in second chances, third chances, fourth chances, because dead people never find recovery," he said.
After sobering up, he was given a fresh start at the Missouri Recovery Network, working as the education outreach coordinator.
"I always say I've gone from dealing dope to dealing hope, and I like dealing hope a whole lot better," he said.
One of Stoecker's primary responsibilities is to travel around the state teaching others how to save lives with the same drug that once saved him: narcan.
He was also given a second chance at a family.
Julie Stoecker, his wife said, "David is a wonderful husband, a wonderful provider for our family, he's a wonderful dad."
His daughter, Addison Stoecker, said, "He does things with me and he always makes fun things."
David Stoecker said the life he has today would never have been possible if he had not seen that officer, and decided to recover from his addiction.
"I mean recovery is everything, everything positive that I do is because of recovery. Period," he said.
More News
Grid
List
HOLTS SUMMIT – A park in Holts Summit was filled with people gathered in honor of Carl DeBrodie on Saturday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirm there were shots fired early Saturday morning. Around midnight the Columbia Police Department responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An airline employee stole an otherwise unoccupied passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65. The crash occurred Monday at 11:15... More >>
in
BOLIVAR (AP) — Three teenagers from Kansas were killed and 10 other people were injured Friday after a church van... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
in
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
in
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
in
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
in
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
in