Springfield Man Killed While Crossing Street

5 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Sunday, June 22 2014 Jun 22, 2014 Sunday, June 22, 2014 6:04:54 PM CDT June 22, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking across the street.

Police say Springfield resident James Cashier was struck at 11:02 p.m. Saturday by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Jordan Fairchild of Springfield.

Cashier was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

 

