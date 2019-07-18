Springfield Man Killed While Crossing Street

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking across the street.

Police say Springfield resident James Cashier was struck at 11:02 p.m. Saturday by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Jordan Fairchild of Springfield.

Cashier was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.