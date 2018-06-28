Springfield man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 53-year-old Gordon Knight admitted Thursday to accidentally shooting and killing 60-year-old Jackie Swearingin last year.

Court documents said Knight told deputies he and Swearingin had been consuming alcohol and target shooting earlier that day. The two then went inside Knight's home. Knight told deputies that he was handing Swearingin a gun when it accidentally went off, shooting Swearingin in the face.

Court documents said an investigator had spoken with a friend of Swearingin. The friend said Knight had "previously threatened to kill Swearingin."

Under a plea agreement, Knight faces a seven-year prison sentence, the maximum for first-degree involuntary manslaughter. As of Friday, the sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 13.