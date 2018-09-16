Springfield man's death after stabbing ruled a homicide
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police are investigating a Springfield man's death earlier this year as a homicide.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 43-year-old Neal Williams was stabbed in late January. His injuries were initially believed to be non-life threatening.
But Springfield police said in a news release that he died more than a week later from complications following an operation.
The Greene County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide in April. The release says a suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
