Springfield man sentenced for killing friend in 2018

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Springfield man who killed his friend and dumped the body on the side of a rural Greene County highway has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Adam Phillips was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of 48-year-old Shone Swearingin.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Swearingin's barefoot body was found near a road north of Springfield.

A probable cause statement says Phillips told investigators the men began to argue while on a drive.

Phillips told investigators he told Swearingin he loved him, pointed the gun at Swearingin's head and pulled the trigger.

Phillips was originally charged with first-degree murder.

