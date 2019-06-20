Springfield man sentenced for killing friend in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Springfield man who killed his friend and dumped the body on the side of a rural Greene County highway has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Adam Phillips was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of 48-year-old Shone Swearingin.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Swearingin's barefoot body was found near a road north of Springfield.
A probable cause statement says Phillips told investigators the men began to argue while on a drive.
Phillips told investigators he told Swearingin he loved him, pointed the gun at Swearingin's head and pulled the trigger.
Phillips was originally charged with first-degree murder.
