Springfield man sentenced to 25 years for wife's murder

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the beating death of his wife, who police say suffered more than 100 injuries before she died.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Daniel O. Mauldin was sentenced Friday in Greene County Court for the September 2014 death of Tara Mauldin.

Police say the victim suffered more than 100 bruises and bruises, multiple broken ribs and a skull fracture.

Mauldin argued that some of his wife's injuries occurred during rough consensual sex and that someone else killed his wife. On Friday, he changed his story and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Greene County prosecutors' office said Tara Mauldin had moved back in with her husband two weeks before her death despite previous abuse.