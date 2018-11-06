Springfield Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- The second of six people accused in a 2008 murder in Springfield has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Rusty Amoss was found guilty of murdering Steven Rash Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison.

Another suspect, William Reed, was sentenced to life in prison in March in the death of Rash, who was found with his throat slashed Dec. 5, 2008 at his home.

Prosecutors say Rash's wife was part of the plot to kill him. She has a court date scheduled next Monday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Rash let Reed and Amoss into his home. The three men struggled but police say Amoss actually killed Rash.