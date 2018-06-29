Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for child abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield foster parent was sentenced to life in prison after he sexually abused two children who lived with him.

The Greene County prosecutor's office says 44-year-old Thomas Skinner II abused one child for four years and another child for two years.

Court documents indicate Skinner's wife found him with one of the children in November 2014 and suspected a sexual assault had taken place. The girl later told a social services worker that Skinner had sexually abusd her multiple times.

A bond recommendation said Skinner was a foster parent for several years and between 25 and 30 children lived in his home since 2005.