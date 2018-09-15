Springfield Marijuana Petition Submitted

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Activists have submitted a petition that seeks to decriminalize marijuana in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that petitions with more than 2,500 signatures were submitted Friday to the Springfield city clerk.

Assistant City Clerk Anita Cotter says about 2,100 valid signatures are needed to move the petition forward to City Council, which could pass the petition or submit it to a vote.

Show-Me Cannabis Regulation board member Maranda Reynolds says the group continues collecting signatures in case some of the ones it submitted aren't useable.

The petition seeks to lessen the penalty of having 35 grams or less of marijuana. The petition is similar to one approved by Columbia voters in 2004.