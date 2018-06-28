Springfield May Boot Scofflaws' Cars

SPRINGFIELD (AP)- Motorists who habitually ignore parking tickets may soon find their cars disabled until they pay the fines and a boot removal fee. The city council is considering allowing police to place boots on the wheels of vehicles owned by people with repeated unpaid violations. The heavy metal boot immobilizes the wheel and the car is undriveable. Police Chief Lynn Rowe said he'd like to use a device similar to the Denver Boot, made up of a clamp, a cover for the wheel's hub and an arm that connects the other two parts. The boots typically are attached to a vehicle's left front wheel. Parking enforcement officers will have a list of multiple violators they can check as they write new tickets. City officials say there are 116 names on the list.