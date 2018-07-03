Springfield Mayor Abruptly Resigns, Effective Now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield Mayor Jim O'Neal is leaving the job, effective immediately.

O'Neal announced his resignation Monday after a city council meeting. He said business and family pressures had prevented him from concentrating on his duties as mayor. O'Neal owns O & S Trucking.

O'Neal was elected in 2009 and re-elected in April 2011. Mayor Pro Tem Bob Stephens will sworn in as O'Neal's replacement Tuesday. The council also will begin the process of electing a new mayor pro tem and appointing someone to fill the rest of Stephens' term as council member.