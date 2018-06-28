Springfield mother displays knife at school

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say dismissal was delayed at an elementary school after a mother brandished a knife.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the mother doesn't have custody of her daughter, and problems arose when she showed up Friday afternoon at the child's school. When the mother saw her daughter leaving Pittman Elementary in a guardian's car, she became upset.

The principal was helping with dismissal outside the school and agreed the mother couldn't take the child.

After the principal said she planned to get school security, the woman reportedly pulled a knife out of a holster - which "looked similar to a gun" holster. The woman then stormed off but was arrested a short time later.

The school was briefly placed under lockdown, which delayed the dismissal of other students.