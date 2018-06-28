Springfield noise amplification rule gets pushback

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield officials say new rules proposed to regulate the use of noise amplification devices won't restrict what people say, only their volume.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the attorney representing a preacher arrested after delivering sermons downtown told council members Monday that they were interfering with religious speech.

The proposed amendments to the law governing noise and peace disturbances say people wouldn't be allowed to use an amplification system to transmit sounds if the volume unreasonably disturbs or alarms people, or if the sound is plainly audible 50 feet away or more from the speakers between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

People also wouldn't be allowed to use the devices if the volume unreasonably disturbs or interferes with other activities or patrons of activities that have a city permit.

Council members are likely to vote on the proposal in January.