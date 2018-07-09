Springfield Official Faces Weapon Charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A Springfield City Council member is free on $25,000 bond after being accused of threatening his wife and himself with a handgun.

The Greene County prosecutor charged 32-year-old Nick Ibarra on Monday with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class D felony. Ibarra was arrested Sunday afternoon, and online records from the county jail showed he bonded out Monday evening.

Missouri's court system database was not updated on the holiday, and it was not known if Ibarra had an attorney. A call to a number listed under his name was not answered.

KYTV reports the prosecutor's request for bond noted that Ibarra remains under investigation for an alleged road rage incident on Thanksgiving.

According to a detective's report, Ibarra admitting having a gun Sunday but denied threatening his wife with it.