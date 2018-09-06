Springfield Pastor Opening Congress with Prayer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield pastor has been invited to give the opening prayer to Congress.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Rev. Andrew Chaney, senior pastor at First & Calvary Presbyterian Church, will give the opening prayer Wednesday. Chaney was invited to Washington by a member of his church, Rep. Billy Long, a Springfield Republican.

The prayer has to meet certain requirements: It cannot be more than 150 words and must be free from personal political views or partisan politics, and free from sectarian controversies or intimations pertaining to foreign or domestic policy.

Father Pat Conroy, chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, says the prayer also has to be inclusive of all religions.