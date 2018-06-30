Springfield Police Arrest Suspect in Missing Child Case

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield NBC affiliate KYTV reported early Wednesday morning that the Springfield Police Department has located the suspect vehicle in a child abduction case and has booked a suspect on kidnapping charges.

Police are still looking for 10-year-old Hailey Owens, who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Police issued an amber alert after she went missing.

Public Information Director Cora Scott announced the arrest in a statement Wednesday morning.

"The vehicle was found with the male suspect inside, at a residence in south Springfield," Scott wrote. "Hailey Owens remains missing."

Police said the suspect grabbed Owens and pulled her into a truck around 4:48 p.m Tuesday.

Scott said between 30 and 40 officers have begun an extensive search that will continue Wednesday until Hailey is found.