Springfield Police Arrest Suspect in Thefts

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police said a 31-year-old man has been charged with several recent thefts from churches and storage units.

Police said Eric Stickney of Springfield was arrested on Tuesday and charged Wednesday with three counts of second-degree burglary, one count of felony stealing and one count of first-degree property damage.

He's being held in the Greene County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Police said details of the burglaries will be released later.