Springfield Police Clear Homeless Camps

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Advocates for the homeless are asking why Springfield police shut down several homeless camps.

Police say they responded to a complaint Tuesday when they asked two people to leave a camp on city property and then cleaned up the area. But homeless advocates say at least three other camps on private property also were evacuated Tuesday.

Advocates were helping several people find shelter from the cold temperatures.

Councilwoman Cindy Rushefsky asked city officials who is giving the order to clear the camps on private property. The Springfield News-Leader reports the police answered in an email only about clearing one camp that was marked "no trespassing."