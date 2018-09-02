Springfield police ID bodies found after house fire

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police in Springfield have identified three bodies found in a fire-damaged house and said two of the family members sustained gunshot wounds.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old James E. Taylor, his 68-year-old mother, Victoria Taylor, and his wife, 36-year-old Jennifer Taylor, were found dead after the fire Thursday.

Police say James Taylor had wounds consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot, and his mother also appeared to have been shot. An autopsy to determine how Jennifer Taylor died was pending.

Police have said Jennifer Taylor's three children that lived at the home were later found safely in another county with their father.

Police said the investigation continues, but that they didn't believe other individuals were involved.