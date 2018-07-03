Springfield police investigate man's death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating a homicide at a home in the central part of the city.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the victim has been identified as Joshua Kelley. The 26-year-old Springfield man was found dead Thursday morning after police responded to a call of gunshots in the area. A neighbor called to report hearing a woman screaming and shots fired around 3:30 a.m.

Police say investigators are processing the scene for evidence and that an autopsy is planned. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The homicide is the 17th of the year.