Springfield police investigate shooting death of man

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in Springfield.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, when officers were called to a home for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Travis Gauch, of Mountain Grove, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case and have asked the public for any information or tips on the shooting.