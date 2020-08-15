Springfield police investigate shooting death of man

1 day 12 hours 30 minutes ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:41:41 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in Springfield.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, when officers were called to a home for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Travis Gauch, of Mountain Grove, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case and have asked the public for any information or tips on the shooting.

