Springfield police: No charges in home invasion shooting

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield authorities said they will not charge a Springfield man who shot an intruder in his house.

Springfield police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said detectives don't believe Chad Faught committed a crime when he shot a man inside his home on Dec. 16.

The Springfield News-Leader reported police submitted a case to prosecutors asking that the man who was shot be charged with burglary. Prosecutors are reviewing that case.

The suspect was critically injured but survived the shooting.

Missouri law allows property owners or renters to use lethal force in self-defense at their homes. Faught's attorney, Scott Pierson, said that's what happened in this case.