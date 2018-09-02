Springfield Police Say 8 Unsolved Murders Unusual

SPRRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say it's unusual that they have so many unsolved murder cases, but insist they are making progress on a majority of them.

While law enforcement has solved 25 homicides in the past two years, eight others remain open.

The Springfield News-Leader reports police - who are reluctant to discuss details of the unsolved cases or whether any are related - say witnesses in homicides involving people in the drug trade or violent crime often are afraid to cooperate for fear of retribution.

Police Capt. David Millsap says sometimes a victim's lifestyle choices help investigators quickly identify on a potential suspect, while at other times those choices can point to multiple suspects or none at all.