Springfield Police Say Little About Pair's Deaths

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities in southwest Missouri are sharing little of what they know about the killings of a Springfield couple at least eight weeks ago.

Police have called the deaths of 60-year-old retired educator Gary Tyrrell and his wife, 61-year-old Jan Tyrrell, a double homicide. They were found dead in their home on May 1, and autopsies were done weeks ago.

But the Springfield News-Leader reports the cause of death still has not been made public. Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson told the newspaper that police say releasing that information could jeopardize the investigation.

Police have also not commented on whether the home was burglarized or if they have any suspects.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams has said there was no sign that the killings were a random act.