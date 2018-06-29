Springfield police seek public's help

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police are asking for the public's help as investigators try to find out who killed a man last month.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old Tyrone Gardner was killed on Oct. 26 in a Springfield home.

Police say they're having trouble getting possible witnesses to cooperate. Police say rewards up to $1,000 are being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Gardner was a standout high school basketball player at Kickapoo High School and also played at Southwest Baptist University.