Springfield police: Woman going 96 mph before fatal accident

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Prosecutors said an Illinois woman's car was going 96 mph when it slammed into a stopped SUV, killing a Springfield couple.

Greene County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Antonia Livia-Reiss, of Columbia, Illinois, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Police said she was speeding last Wednesday when her vehicle left the road and hit a vehicle, killing 72-year-old C.L. Lewis and 69-year-old Barbara Lewis.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a probable cause statement said the accelerator pedal in Livia-Reiss' vehicle was 100 percent depressed when the accident occurred.

The Lewises were thrown from their car and both died at the scene. Livia-Reiss suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police were awaiting results Tuesday of a toxicology report. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox said more charges could be filed based on the results.