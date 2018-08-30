Springfield police: Would-be burglar shot dead by homeowner

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri's Springfield say a man was shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home.

Police say 42-year-old Charles Ingram of Springfield was fatally shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Ingram wounded outside the home, and he later died at a hospital.

The homeowner's name was not released, and there was no immediate word about any charges.

Police did not release additional details as of mid-morning Wednesday.

An autopsy on Ingram was planned.