Springfield postal jobs to move to Kansas City

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service says most of its mail processing functions in Springfield will move to Kansas City in July.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Postal Service spokeswoman Stacy St. John said she didn't know how many jobs will be moved. A union representative estimated at least 200 employees will be affected.

St. John said the employees will be offered jobs, but most of them will not be in Springfield.

She says the move is part of changes the Postal Service is making nationwide to save $750 million. She says the mail processing center in Springfield is much larger than needed for operations there.