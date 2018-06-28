Springfield receives energy from solar farm

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - City Utilities in Springfield has begun receiving some power from a solar farm in Greene County.

The utility's spokesman, Joel Alexander, says the solar farm northeast of Springfield began producing power on June 26, and a formal dedication is planned for August.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the 4.95-megawatt generation system is part of a 40-acre project located on City Utilities land. The system is being operated by Strata Solar.

City Utilities has an agreement to buy all the energy produced by the solar farm, and will find customers interested in using it.

Customers might eventually able to choose how much of their energy use they want to come from solar power. That rate for solar would be higher than other electricity but would be locked in for 20 years.