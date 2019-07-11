Springfield Removes Teacher after Alleged Abuse

Officials removed fifth-grade teacher Patricia Wright from the classroom while the district investigates those allegations. The couple said they asked Bissett Elementary School in January to help their daughter who has cerebral palsy and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. She often uses a walker or wears a gait belt that lets others steady her while she walks. In a tape-recorded meeting with the couple, Wright said she made Jacqueline crawl instead of walk because she might fall and hurt herself.