Springfield seeking partner for landfill-powered greenhouse

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The city of Springfield is looking for a partner in a project to power a greenhouse with heat from a landfill.

City officials on Friday issued a request for proposals and qualifications for the 4 to 8-acre greenhouse, which is expected to produce 4 million pounds of produce every year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the greenhouse will get power from heat produced when the Noble Hill Landfill Renewable Energy Center converts methane gas from a landfill into electricity. The center is north of Springfield.

The city's request says the partner must have experience in the greenhouse business, commit to providing educational opportunities, provide food for pantries and offer recruiting opportunities for Springfield partners or businesses.

This initial round of proposals is open until April 29.