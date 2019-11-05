Springfield Settling Lawsuit over Pot Penalties

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield officials say they have reached an agreement with a group trying to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

However, neither side is disclosing the terms of the settlement.

City Attorney Dan Wichmer says the city council approved the settlement during a closed session on April 15.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the agreement is awaiting signatures from other parties and its terms are likely to be made public in coming weeks.

The lawsuit was filed by groups wanting the city to reduce penalties for those caught with up to 35 grams of marijuana. The groups asked the city council to put it to a public vote. The council instead passed an ordinance reducing the penalties and then repealed the ordinance a few weeks later, avoiding a public vote.