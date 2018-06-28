Springfield sex offender accused of attacking 8-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A registered sex offender in southwestern Missouri man is jailed on $200,000 bond after being accused of sodomizing an 8-year-old girl.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 53-year-old Randy Law of Springfield is charged with first-degree sodomy.

Law separately is charged with misdemeanor assault after authorities say he attacked the girl's father with a shovel and shoved her aunt to the ground last month.

Law became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy in connection with sexual attacks on three children between the ages of 9 and 10 in 2003. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Law who can speak on his behalf.