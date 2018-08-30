Springfield to house inmates in Vernon County with rides

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield has found a county about 75 miles away to house its inmates and provide them return-trip transportation upon their release.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the new Vernon County agreement takes effect next month.

Springfield has been dealing with an inmate crisis since Greene County stopped accepting municipal inmates into its jail more than a year ago. Previous resistance to providing inmates' transportation back to Springfield has led to issues as the city looks for places for the inmates to go.

Miller County stopped taking Springfield's inmates this summer because too many were being left stranded in the tiny town that housed the jail. Fearing similar problems, Joplin leaders last month rejected a request to house Springfield's inmates. Taney County also decided to stop taking Springfield's inmates.