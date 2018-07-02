Springfield to try new approach at large homeless camp

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield officials are planning a new approach to a large homeless camp that's been controversial for about 30 years.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the camp in a wooded area of north Springfield is the largest in the city.

City officials and the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness are considering taking services to the camp for a few days before the camp is cleared.

In early June, agencies and nonprofits that serve the homeless will create a response center next to the camp, providing access to medical and mental health services, emergency shelter assessments and help with obtaining IDs.

Campers also will get meals and basic supplies.

About a week after the triage center opens, anyone found on the site will be ticketed for trespassing and the land will be cleared.