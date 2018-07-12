Springfield tries out pit bull adoptions from public shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield is testing a new policy that allows some pit bulls and pit-bull mixes in the city shelter to be adopted by rescue groups.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the six-month trial could save pit bulls that would have been euthanized. Dogs would have to be evaluated as to whether they're adoptable.

A city ordinance previously didn't allow pit bull adoptions. Data provided by city council members says 365 pit bulls have been euthanized by the health department in the last four years.

The ordinance also requires pit bull owners to register dogs, have a microchip placed under the dogs' skin and pay $50 for annual registration.

Opponents of the ordinance have made their presence known at recent city council meetings. They want the council to adopt an ordinance on vicious dogs and not single out one breed.